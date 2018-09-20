T&T And Guyana Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Sector Cooperation.

The Office of the Prime Minister says Dr. Keith Rowley and President of Guyana, David Granger signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Sector Cooperation today.

Prime Minister Rowley said today represents a documentation of his country’s commitment to do more in its neighborly relations with Guyana with respect to the generation of economic activity.

He said both Governments were laying the ground work and providing the encouragement for the private sector to seize opportunities which are available to both countries at this time and that this was a good thing for the people of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

Dr. Rowley said he was disappointed by the sentiment expressed by some that this was a Trinidad and Tobago attempt to take over Guyana’s good fortune.

A media release from the OPM this afternoon said that President Granger expressed confidence that the combination Guyana’s natural resources with the entrepreneurial expertise, capital and investment from Trinidad and Tobago would result in a win-win situation for both countries.

He noted that there were unjustified fears that the signing of this agreement was tantamount to giving away the family jewels.

