Trade and Industry Minister, Paula Gopee-Scoon is promoting Trinidad and Tobago’s investment opportunities to U.S firms interested in expanding their businesses in the Caribbean.

Speaking at the U.S. – Business Conference in Miami, hosted by the U.S. Commercial Service of the Department of Commerce, the Minister provided vital information on the local market, business and infrastructure activities and the advantages of doing business in Trinidad and Tobago.

Via a media the Trade Ministry stated that Minister Gopee-Scoon promoted Trinidad and Tobago as an ideal investment location for interested U.S. firms with a variety of opportunities in manufacturing, agro processing, downstream energy, Information and Communication Technology, the maritime, creative and tourism sectors. Government incentives were also shared with interested parties.

The U.S. – Caribbean Business Conference, which is being hosted in Miami brings together several U.S. businesses and representatives of other Caribbean countries with a focus on opportunities in Trinidad and Tobago; The Bahamas; Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean; Jamaica; Dominican Republic and Haiti.