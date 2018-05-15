Power102FM

T&T, China Sign 4 Memoranda of Understanding.

The Office of the Prime Minister says this country and China have signed four memoranda of understanding.

It says the MOU will focus on strengthening Cooperation in the Field of Medicine and Health, Human Resource Development and Economic and Technical Cooperation.

In a media release the OPM said the signing took place during the first official meeting of this country’s delegation now in Beijing China led by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Li Keqiang.

