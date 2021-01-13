T&T Currently Has 275 Active Covid-19 Cases.

The Ministry of Health is reporting two hundred and seventy-five positive active COVID-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago.

In its latest clinical update the Ministry says over the past forty-eight hours, thirteen new positive cases of the virus were reported.

It says of the 13 new positive cases, 1 is from Tobago and 2 are recently repatriated persons.

The Ministry says of the total number of persons tested, thirty-five thousand and twenty-two were done at private facilities.

There are two hundred and twenty-six persons in home-self isolation, three hundred and eighty-six in state quarantine facilities and eleven patients at step –down facilities.

To date one hundred and twenty-eight persons have died from COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Six thousand, eight hundred and eight –three persons have since recovery from the virus.

From March 12th to present seven thousand, two hundred and eighty-six persons represents the total number of positive cases for COVID-19.