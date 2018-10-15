T&T Erupts With Pro Marijuana Agenda Just As Canada Legalizes The Herb. Here’s What They’re Doing.

The topic of marijuana’s legalization is a major one today in Trinidad and Tobago. Yesterday, hundreds of demonstrators and pro-marijuana legalization enthusiasts turned up at Woodford Square in Port-of-Spain where they called for cannabis to be legalized in this country. The matter is set to be debated by government and Opposition members soon. On Wednesday, Canada will legalize the adult use of marijuana. It will be the second and largest country to do so. So far, in the United States, nine states have legalized recreational marijuana use.

Here’s a look at what’s being allowed in Canada:

Canada’s Cannabis Act allows people 18 and older to buy marijuana online or in retail stores. Most provinces have raised the minimum age to 19, however, to align with the drinking age. In the U.S., states with recreational legalization have an age limit of 21, which matches the drinking age.

In Canada, officers will for now rely on traditional observations in enforcing driving laws, but provinces say they could adopt saliva tests if one is approved by the federal government.

Canadian law sets a 30-gram limit on how much people can buy at once or possess in public. That’s just over an ounce, which is the possession limit in all but one of the U.S. states with legal pot – Maine’s limit is 2.5 ounces (71 grams). However, there’s no limit on how much Canadians can possess in their homes.

The Canadian law also allows for residents to grow up to four plants at home, though two provinces – Quebec and Manitoba – opted to forbid home-growing. U.S. states including California, Nevada, Alaska and Colorado allow home-growing of up to six plants.

What’s Being Made Available. Unlike in the U.S., where many types of products are available, Canada is for now, allowing sales of only dried cannabis flower, tinctures, capsules and seeds. Marijuana-infused foods and concentrates are expected to be available in about a year. Residents across Canada will be able to buy marijuana online, through websites run by each province – a handy resource for cannabis users in any cities that might decide to ban pot shops. Most provinces will have at least some stores open next Wednesday, ranging from 20 in New Brunswick to a single store in British Columbia. Hundreds more are expected to open nationwide over the next year. Federal taxes will total $1 per gram or 10 percent, whichever is more. The feds will keep one-quarter of that and return the rest to the provinces, which can add their own markups. Consumers also will pay local sales taxes. While authorities have placed signs on the Canadian side of the border alerting travelers that it remains illegal to bring marijuana into the U.S., some may not realize they can be barred from crossing for admitting to marijuana use. The same goes for those who tell U.S. authorities they work in the legal Canadian industry. SOURCE : Bellingham Herald

