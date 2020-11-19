TT Football Assoc suspension lifted by FIFA

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension of the TTFA with immediate effect.

This according to FIFA’s official website, which was posted on November 19th, 2020.

According to the International Federation of Association Football, “after taking note of the recent decision of the Trinidad and Tobago Court of Appeal and the express wish of the members of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) for all associated legal claims brought by parties purporting to act in the name of the organisation to be terminated, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to lift the suspension of the TTFA with immediate effect.”

This FIFA says “means that all of the TTFA membership rights have been reinstated and TTFA representative and club teams are again entitled to take part in international competitions. The TTFA may also benefit from development programmes, courses and training provided by FIFA and/or Concacaf. Moreover, FIFA member associations may again enter into sporting contact with the TTFA and/or its teams.”

The members of the TTFA normalisation committee, which was installed by decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council on 17 March 2020, will proceed with their duties.

FIFA said it “regrets the stances and actions taken by the members of the removed Executive Committee, which negatively impacted all aspects of Trinidad and Tobago Football.”

“Such actions greatly misdirected the attention of the normalization committee and hindered its work and execution of its mandate.”

FIFA said it is, confident that the “normalisation committee will now be able to focus on the execution of its assigned tasks.”