Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says significant commitments were given by energy companies EOG Resources and BHP during discussions with officials this week in Houston, Texas.

EOG is the largest oil producer and one of the top ten gas producers in the United States.

Speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center, on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Rowley said there was an undertaking to increase exploration activity.

Dr. Rowley said the companies have also indicated their willingness in terms of boosting their projects in this country from now through 2023.