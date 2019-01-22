Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Franklin Khan, says no money is owed by the government to Sandals Resort International.

Recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the popular hotel brand indicated at a news briefing locally, its decision to pull out from setting up location in Tobago.

He cited sustained negative publicity surrounding the proposed project as the reason which led to this development.

In the Senate this afternoon, Opposition Senator, Saddam Hosein inquired, with regard to the statements made by the Chairman of Sandals that Trinidad and Tobago owes his company money, the amount of money that the Government owes to Sandals?

Mr. Khan then provided an answer to the question posed.