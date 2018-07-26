Power102FM

T&T Leads Medal Count Among Caribbean Countries at CAC Games in Columbia.

T&T collected 4 medals on Wednesday at the Central American and Caribbean Games currently taking place in Colombia.

Cyclist Nicholas Paul won gold in the Men’s Sprint event, while fellow cyclist AkilCampbell claimed bronze in the Men’s Omnium.

Female cyclist Teneil Campbell took bronze in the Women’s Individual Pursuit. Swimmer Dylan Carter got silver in the Men’s 50meter Freestyle

Trinidad and Tobago now has 15 medals at the CAC games and leads the medal count among Caribbean countries. 

