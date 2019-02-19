Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says the government is taking issue with the decision of the European Commission to include Trinidad and Tobago on a new list of countries that it identifies as non-compliant with anti-money laundering laws.

The Commission published a list of twenty-three countries with strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter- terrorists financing frameworks.

At a workshop hosted by the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Mr. Al-Rawi raised concerns with how the Commission went about doing its work on the matter.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Attorney General, Carl Bethel, said his country too, should not have been listed, and the government will seek ways to encourage the EU Commissioners to reverse their decision.

