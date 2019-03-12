Trinidad and Tobago national, Maron Thomas, says safety concerns influenced him to cancel his original plan to fly tomorrow with an airline, which is using a similar made plane as the Ethiopian Airlines aircraft that crashed on Sunday.

Investigators say they have found the flight data recorders from the Boeing 737 Max 8’s cockpit.

The plane was en route from Addis Ababa to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, when it crashed six minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board.

Several airlines have grounded the Boeing model following the disaster.

Officials say there were people of more than 30 nationalities on the flight, including Kenyans, Ethiopians, Canadians, and Britons.

Speaking with News Power Now on Monday afternoon, Mr. Thomas gave his views on the development.