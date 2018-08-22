T&T Not Under Tsunami Watch. NEOC Activated at Level 2 Following 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake.

The public is this morning being assured that the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been activated at Level 2 to coordinate emergency re

The public is this morning being assured that the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been activated at Level 2 to coordinate emergency response following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday 21st August, 2018 at 5:31 p.m.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) has reported that the 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 55.0 km ESE of Carúpano, Venezuela. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center subsequently issued a tsunami threat for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Venezuela at 5:53 p.m. The Tsunami threat was cancelled at 6:12 p.m. Thus, Trinidad and Tobago is not currently under any tsunami watch or warning.

A media release informed that an all-out government approach is being untaken to ensure the assessment of all critical infrastructure, government buildings, and historical sites.

It revealed that the Ministry of Health has confirmed that all hospitals across Trinidad and Tobago are operational and Initial Damage Assessments (IDA) has commenced and all key agencies will conduct Damage and Needs Assessments (DANA) and Damage and Loss Assessments (DALA).

It said there were reports of structural damage to private residential buildings and public buildings in various areas and a temporary disruption to telephone and electricity services. However, due to the diligence and commitment of all agencies, utility services have regained functionality.

It assured that all first responder agencies are on alert to provide assistance in the event of aftershocks.

The ODPM is reminding all citizens if impacted to contact the ODPM at 511, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) at 211 or your Municipal Corporation through its toll-free hotline number.

The ODPM continues to remind citizens that in the event of aftershocks, they should:

Stay Calm

Drop, Cover and Hold On under a sturdy piece of furniture

Stay away from glass doors or windows

Do not use elevators or staircases during an earthquake and

Do not run outside, as falling objects can cause injury

