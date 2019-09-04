Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is appealing to all citizens who are able and willing, to demonstrate Trinidad and Tobago’s usual generosity and compassion to the people of the Bahamas. This according to a release sent by the Ministry of Communications.

Dr. Rowley is urging citizens to come to the aid of those within the CARICOM Community affected by Hurricane Dorian. Dorian continues to affect the Bahamas although it has been downgraded to a Category 2 Hurricane.

Impact to Grand Bahama is still expected over the course of the next 24 hours.

Seven people are confirmed dead in the Bahamas.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the regional inter-governmental agency for disaster management for CARICOM, continues to support the Bahamas national response.

The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago expects that it will know the full effects of the hurricane and the focused response of the people of Trinidad and Tobago by the time the Cabinet meets on Thursday.