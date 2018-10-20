T&TEC Working On Restoring Electricity to Flood Affected Homes.

The public is being assured that all is being done to ensure that a supply is up and running with all customers who have complained of a loss of electricity.

Communications Manager Annabel Brasnel told News Power Now today that flood waters are making it difficult to get to persons in areas inundated with water.

She said that customers in the East have been severely affected.

She said that they have been able to restore supply to some areas.

She also advised customers that they could call T&TES’s emergency numbers at 800-BULB or 800 – T&TEC for help.

Ms. Brasnel also gave suggestions on what customers should and should not do in case of a loss of electricity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

