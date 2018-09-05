TTMA Not In Support of Nationwide Shutdown.

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association says it does not support the nationwide shutdown proposed by the trade union movement.

It claims that such action would adversely affect the interests of the majority of the nation’s citizens.

TTMA explains that unfortunately, Trinidad and Tobago is ranked 83rd in the competitiveness index and 102nd in the rating of ‘ease of doing business’ locally.

In a media release the association noted that as reported in the 2017 “Review of the Economy”, productivity in Trinidad and Tobago’s industrial sectors declined by 8 percent during fiscal 2015/2016, a steep decline from the 1.4 percent decline recorded in fiscal 2014/2015.

It added that given the low rank of these benchmarks, any call which may decrease productivity even further, will only serve to discourage investment and negatively affect the livelihood of a great number of citizens, many of whom are struggling to keep afloat in a challenged economy at this time.

The association pointed out while there are many factors which contribute to the low levels of productivity in the nation; poor work ethic in the national labour force has been cited, in international benchmarking, as the number one problematic factor for doing business in this country for yet another year.

Meanwhile, the TTMA says it stands in solidarity with all unions negotiating for safe working conditions, fair wages and the best interests of their workers.

It indicated that it is empathetic to the workers of Petrotrin who are facing job loss with the state energy company due to the restructuring of the organisation.

The TTMA hopes that the government will treat the outgoing workers fairly and with dignity for their contribution to this sector of our nation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

