Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, says the Police Commissioner has directed that an audit be done into ammunition belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

He gave the update in the Senate on Tuesday, as he responded to a question posed by Opposition Senator, Wade Mark, who asked what action is being taken in light of recent reports that criminals are in possession of TTPS ammunition.

On Monday, January 7th, 38-year-old Windy Hill, Arouca resident, Garvey Campo- a father of two attached to the Water and Sewage Authority, was shot while asleep, by assailants who used TTPS issued ammunition, to commit the act. Family members and others concerned are yet to receive any answers regarding the incident or how their loved one was innocently killed by TTPS bullets.

Minister Young also indicated that the Minister Finance has positively responded to a request of $80 million dollars from the leadership of the TTPS to procure critical goods and services.