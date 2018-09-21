TTPS Concerned Over Prevalence Of “Fake News” On Social Media.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has expressed concern over the increasing prevalence of ‘fake news’ on social media.

Public Information Officer of the TTPS, ASP Michael Jackman says that it is understandable that persons would be anxious to receive the information they feel would protect their family and themselves.

However, the proliferation of inaccurate social media reporting is a burgeoning problem.

Speaking in an interview this morning he revealed that while there are some people who share what they believe is accurate information there are others who do so with mischievous intentions.

He says in doing so they run afoul of the law.

ASP Michael Jackman sought to advise members of the public to be very careful both with the information they choose to believe on social media and what they share.

Members of the public are being advised to source their information from the TTPS or relevant media houses.

