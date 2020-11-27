TTPS looking into open air funeral procession

Coordinator for the Road Safety Project, Sergeant Brent Batson, says the Police Service is looking into Wednesday’s incident in which Che Lewis was given an open-air ride on the way to his funeral at the St John Evangelist R.C Church at Church Street, Diego Martin.

Lewis was embalmed into a sitting position.

On November 15th Lewis and his father were shot and killed at their home at First Trace, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin.

Speaking with News Power Now, Sergeant Batson reflected on the incident and outlined what the law states with regard to it.

Sergeant Batson said directives have been given to engage the funeral home on this matter.