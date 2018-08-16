TTPS Maintains Wrecking in T&T isn’t Not A Hustle.

Public Relations Officer for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service ASP Michael Jackman is today maintaining that wrecking in this country is not a ‘hustle’ or money making venture.

He says that while there is the view that wreckers are only interested in making money when they wreck vehicles, there must first be a breach of the law before anything happens.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, ASP Jackman stated that in order for a vehicle to be wrecked there must be certain conditions present.

