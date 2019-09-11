Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar says Police Service is aware of the proliferation of the “Zesser Pill” throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning he said the police service is seeking to ensure that they get the dangerous drug off the streets.

Based on information placed on social media, the drug, which resembles hard candy, is said to cost $100 for just one pill. Each pill, according to the information on social media, can be broken up into pieces and taken one piece at a time.

Questioned on whether or not there is a concern that the drug could infiltrate the school system, he said this was a concern to the TTPS.