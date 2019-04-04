Persons are being urged to consider how sharing roadblock information via social media could affect public and national security.

The call comes from Police Service Road Safety Officer Brent Batson.

Speaking with News Power, Mr Batson acknowledged that this is an issue facing all police organizations around the world.

He warned though, that this can sometimes have unintended effects.

Mr Batson added that while the police will not be deterred, persons must consider if sharing the information is necessary.