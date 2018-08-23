TTPS Out In Full Force, Says TTPS’ Michael Jackman.

Public Relations Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Acting ASP Michael Jackman, says officers are out in full force to assist members

Public Relations Officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Acting ASP Michael Jackman, says officers are out in full force to assist members of the public following Tuesday’s tremor.

He was speaking at the weekly TTPS news briefing in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Mr. Jackman said that police patrols will continue on a regular basis across the country to ensure law and order.

