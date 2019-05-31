Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 15-year-old AFIYA PIERRE.

Afiya, of Diego Martin, was last seen leaving home on Tuesday.

She was reported missing to the West End Police Station, on Wednesday by her father.

Afiya is of African descent, 5ft 2 inches tall, 125lbs and light brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing black tights, a long sleeve purple checkered jersey and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of AFIYA PIERRE is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.