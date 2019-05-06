The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 15-year-old AZALEA LANGDON.

Azalea was last seen at her home at Pinto Road, Arima, around 10:00am, on Saturday.

She was reported missing to the Pinto Police Post, on that same date, by her mother.

Azalea, is of African descent, 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim built with a brown complexion and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of AZALEA LANGDON, is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or via text/WhatsApp to 482-GARY (4279).