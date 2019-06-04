The Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation says it will continue to have the support of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for its exercises and initiatives, particularly the eviction of illegal occupants.

It says this was confirmed recently during a meeting between the HDC’s Managing Director, Brent Lyons and Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith.

This meeting was attended by the HDC’s Divisional Manager-Estate Management, Larry McDonald and Manager-Security, Stirling Hackshaw.

Via a media release, the HDC noted that illegal occupants are individuals who have entered HDC properties without authorization.

It pointed out that in some cases, these individuals move into housing units that are being repaired or have been allocated.

The HDC said illegal occupants pose a challenge to the Corporation because they deprive legitimate individuals/families, of an opportunity to access housing.

The Corporation indicated that at times, some of these illegal occupants have also engaged in other forms of criminal activities, which negatively affect the community.

To execute an eviction exercise, the HDC often requires the participation and support of the TTPS and/or the Defence Force.

Over the last few months, the TTPS has provided the requisite security support for eviction exercises which were held in Maloney Gardens, Nelson Street, Clifton Tower and Rio Claro.