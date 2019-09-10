Confirmation that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will soon be operating its own Forensic Science Department (FSD), which will aid the service in treating with matters of crime scene investigation.

A media statement issued by the TTPS indicated that the department will include forensic testing for live rounds, and DNA testing.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith believes this will take some of the burden off the Forensic Science Centre in St James, according to the statement. It however explained that matters relating to police shootings will be dealt with by the FSC and not the TTPS.