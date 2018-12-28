Persons who plan to use fireworks to ring in the New Year may want to take heed.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has warned that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will uphold the law as it pertains to this issue.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Acting ASP Michael Seales told News Power Now that the law will be enforced regarding the use of fireworks.

Persons also need to make written application to the Superintendent of police for permission to use fireworks 48 hours in advance.

Acting ASP Seales said that persons who intend to use fireworks have the responsibility of learning how to safely use it while following the rule of law.

The Summary Offences Act Chap 11:02 Sec 99. (1) says that any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine of one thousand dollars.

Section 99 (2) explains that these towns include the City of Port-of-Spain, San Fernando, and the Borough of Arima, and every part of the area within two miles of the boundaries of such City.

Section 100 of the Act says that any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks in, any street or within sixty feet of the centre of any street, is liable to a fine of four hundred dollars.