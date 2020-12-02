TTPS to Monitor UNC internal Elections this Sunday

Police have assured that they will be supplying coverage of this Sunday’s United National Congress(UNC) internal elections.

The TTPS has revealed that they will be closely monitoring the process to ensure that it is incident and problem-free.

The top CoP recently met with members of the Internal Election committee and discussed the importance of preserving order and ensuring adherence to covid19 protocols in the run-up to and on election day.

Commissioner Griffith advised that markings should be placed on the ground to aid social distancing six feet apart, along pathways leading to the various polling centres, extending all the way to the polling clerk.

Deputy CoP (Operations) Anthony James, said the police would provide an adequate level of coverage at all polling stations, including both static and mobile patrols. James said a greater focus will be given to areas where a greater voter turnout is anticipated