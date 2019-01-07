Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says it costs the Government $140 million dollars a day to run the country down from $170 million a day under the last Government.

This was one of the comments he made during Part 1 of a video presentation aired last night entitled “Mind Your Business, It’s Your Business”

Dr. Rowley used a significant portion of the speech to highlight how the economy got to its present state…often lamenting the decisions made by the previous Government.

He did however highlight some of the solutions being implemented by his Government including plans to address the reduction and loss of this country’s gas producing potential.

Dr. Rowley said the Government has recognized the importance of diversifying the economy and said this country’s geographical location can play a role in assisting in that regard.

Dr. Rowley also suggested that despite the challenges, the Government has been able to deliver a standard living above many other Commonwealth countries.