Former Governor of the Central Bank, Ewart Williams, is of the view that the country’s economy is turning around slowly.

However, speaking with reporters Mr Williams says there is a need to ensure the debt situation is urgently addressed.

Mr Williams made the comments after receiving a Chaconia Medal – Gold in the sphere of Public Service at the 49th National Awards Ceremony on Monday.

He also gave his views on the upcoming national budget.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest