This country’s first all-student national culinary team captures five medals at the 2019 Taste of the Caribbean competition held in Miami, Florida.

The event was held from June 23rd to the 25th.

Overall, the team earned five medals, including: 2 Gold, 2 Silver, and 1 Bronze, which they all received at the Competition Award Ceremony held last evening at Hyatt Regency Miami.

The team, comprised entirely of currently-enrolled students of the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute, competed against the Caribbean’s best culinary and bartending professionals from thirteen other destinations.

Trinidad and Tobago won a Silver medal in the Team of the Year competition, with Cayman Islands and Barbados, receiving Gold medals.

In the Junior Chef competition, Jodi Eversley, secured Gold medal whilst in the Pastry Chef Competition, Keenan Lezama’s dessert offering, packed with indigenous T&T flavours, earned him a Bronze medal.

In the Bartender competition, young Isaiah Trumpetdelivered strong performances across all four categories.

Isaiah won the Gold medal in the Best Non-Alcoholic cocktail and a Silver medal for his overall Bartender performance.