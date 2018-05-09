Power102FM

T&T’s Government Encouraged to Find Alternative to the Death Penalty.

British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Tim Stew says the government has to find another alternative to the death penalty.

Speaking at the European Union Ambassadors press conference this morning, Commissioner Stew, putting the spotlight on Human Rights said that the issue of the death penalty has been bantered around with the current government in hopes of it changing.

This he said cannot be the main answer to solve T&T’s current crime problem. He insisted that several laws ought to be changed.

