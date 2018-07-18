Power102FM

T&T’s Murder Toll Skyrockets to 300. Last Year’s Toll Was 267.

T&T’s Murder Toll Skyrockets to 300. Last Year’s Toll Was 267.

0

The murder toll in this country has now reached 300 as opposed to 267 for the corresponding period last year.

The latest statistics were provided by Public Information Officer ASP Michael Pierre.

The murder toll reached the 300 mark, with the murder of 24-year-old Jaleel Stevenson.

Reports indicate that Stevenson was gunned down at a car wash in Mt. Hope on Sunday.

In 2017, the murder toll stood at 494. Experts have said the murder toll can reach 500 in 2018.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon last Wednesday announced that security will be stepped up at the nation’s malls and other popular hangouts over the July/August vacation.

Dillon said the security agencies think it is important to step up their presence in those areas as a deterrent citing the recent shooting on the Chaguaramas Boardwalk which left three people dead as proof that such an initiative is needed.

 

Increased Land Based Coastal Patrols Implemented to Combat Venezuelan Influx, Says Minister.
Increased Police Presence Will Be the New Norm in Trinidad, Assures Minister.
Soldiers To Man Immigration Counters? Watson Duke Alleges Government Has Plans.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: