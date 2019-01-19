Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, is currently leading a high-level Trinidad and Tobago Security Delegation on a five-day visit to the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Minister Young and his team met with Lord Tariq Mahmood Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations, and engaged in the first Ministerial Committee Meeting between Trinidad and Tobago and the United Kingdom.

In a media release the Ministry said this committee was formed as part of a Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed between both countries in November 2017, to further strengthen bilateral security cooperation.

The team held productive discussions on advancing the T&T-UK security partnership in areas of cybercrime, Police Service Reform and intelligence sharing.

The Ministry said it looks forward to continued T&T-UK collaboration on security matters of mutual interest.