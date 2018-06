Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says La Brea based Lake Asphalt Company Ltd has an ideal chance to deliver quality service and products to Chinese investors who were recently in the country.

Dr. Rowley explains that the senior officials visited the company to get a first-hand view of the products, used in China, which will serve as valuable advertising.

He made the comments during the recently held“Conversation with the Prime Minister” at the Mt. Hope/Mt Lambert Community Centre.

