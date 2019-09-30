Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has used his address to the United Nations to express his concern with this country being financially blacklisted

He voiced his concern during his first address at the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

Dr. Rowley highlighted that the Government has taken action to strengthen fiscal resilience.

He made the point as he called on larger countries to do their part to create an environment based on equality and conducive to the economic growth of small island states.

Dr. Rowley pointed out that financial services play a vital role in economic growth and international trade and investment. He further noted that the labelling of small island states as non-cooperative tax jurisdictions would essentially have irreparable effects.