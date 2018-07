Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, is appealing to citizens who have information on crime to share the details with the police.

Commenting on Sunday’s shooting incident at the Chaguaramas boardwalk, which left three persons dead and three others injured, Dr. Rowley said it’s critical that the public partner with the authorities in its fight against crime.

The Prime Minister was speaking on i95.5 Tuesday afternoon.

