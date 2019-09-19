Trinidad and Tobago’s National Security Minister Stuart Young recently met with The Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez.

According to the Venezuelan Vice President the meeting was aimed at strengthening binational alliances.

At the meeting Venezuela’s Minister of Energy Manuel Quevedo and the Deputy Minister for the Caribbean, Raúl LiCausi reviewed the energy related agreements with T&T. In March 2017 both governments signed the Gas Supply Framework Agreement in Caracas. That agreement detailed the constitution of the working committees between Venezuela’s PDVSA and T&T’s National Gas Company, to determine the Gas supply arrangement from the Dragon Field, located north of the Sucre state, about 40 kilometers from the Paria Peninsula.

In her statement, Vice President Rodriguez said:

“Thanks to alliances, the excellent relationship that has existed since the arrival of the Revolution with the Caribbean Republic continues for the benefit of the people. Both countries are geographically and geologically linked, and historically they have channeled their energy and gas assets as the engine of their economy.”