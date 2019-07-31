Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute says it strongly supports the call by Justice Frank Seepersad for the report of the Colman Commission of Inquiry to be made public in the case of Afra Raymond vs The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance

In a media release, the Institute quoted newspaper articles, which say that the Report was sealed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for “consideration and comments or advice. The release said newspaper reports also indicated that the report has been lodged with the Office of the DPP as of June 2016.

The Institute also pointed out that in his ruling of July 4, Justice Frank Seepersad directed that within 28 days of the Court’s Order, the Ministry of Finance provide Afra Raymond with a list of specific sums paid to individual creditors of British American Insurance Company and CLICO from 2009 to present. The cloud of secrecy that hangs over the $25 billion dollar bailout with taxpayers’ monies must be removed.

In the interest of transparency, accountability and good governance, TTTI is also calling on the relevant authorities to make the Colman Report publicly available in its entirety.