Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association President, Lindsley Doodai has condemned the audio clips that have been shared on social media. The audio clips allegedly capture a teacher in the act of verbally and physically abusing students in her class.

Mr. Doodhai has agreed with Education Minister, Anthony Garcia that there have been reports of behavioral issues at the school for some time, however according to him, nothing was done by the Education Ministry to deal with the situation.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM on Wednesday morning, Mr. Doodai advised parents on what to do if their children complain about being abused by a teacher.

He said that help would be provided to the students who would were subject to the abusive treatment by the teacher.