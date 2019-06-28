President of Trinidad & Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Lyns­ley Doo­d­hai says while he proud of the nation’s students who did well in the SEA exams, his greatest concern is the children who made under 30% in the exam.

Speaking with News Power, Mr Doodhai said while TTUTA’s members work round the clock to ensure that students aim for mastering literacy and numeracy skills at primary school, he is concerned about the children who do not make beyond 30% during the examination.

This he said will have to be addressed with all teachers and parents.

When asked if he is worried when persons say that schools in the Port-of-Spain area have a low percentage of top marks, Mr Doodhai said that in any given year the marks will vary and schools throughout the country have had their share of making top marks in the SEA exam.