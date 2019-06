President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Lynsley Doodhai, says the union is very concerned about the delay in the start of salary negotiations to cover the period 2014 to 2017.

Speaking at a news briefing this week, Mr. Doodhai claimed that TTUTA has not received a counter proposal although it had submitted recommendations for increases in teachers’ salaries.

He said challenges faced by teachers will be highlighted during Labour Day celebrations tomorrow in Fyzabad.