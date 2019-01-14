As parents are being encouraged to ensure that they and those in their charge go to the health centers to get the flu vaccine the Minister of Education stated that the his Ministry would support schools who give teachers time off to get vaccinated.

Speaking with News Power Now, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teacher Association, Lyndsley Doodai said was hopeful that the programme referred to by the Education Minister extends to teachers as well.

Doodai said barring this however, he was anticipative that principals would allow teachers to get time off in order to avail themselves of the influenza vaccines.