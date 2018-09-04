TTUTA Says 25 Schools Remained Closed At The Start of The New Term.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Lynsley Doodhai is claiming that 25 schools did not open for classes or had to close prematurely at the start of the new school term Monday.

In a media release, TTUTA listed the names of the schools.

However, the association said it is mindful that some of the schools were unable to reopen due to incomplete repairs.

It also called on the Ministry of Education to immediately take the necessary steps to ensure that all incomplete repairs are treated urgently.

