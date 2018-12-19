President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teacher Association, Lyndsley Doodai says the issue of students being left at school for long hours before school begins and after the last bell has rung must be addressed.

He says that the working hours of teachers and principals are 8:30am to 3pm. Despite this Mr Doodai says parents have been dropping off their children extremely early in some cases before 6am and picking them up well after school lets out.

Earlier this week President of the National Primary School Principals Association, Lance Mottley, said that the supervision of students before and after school hours is an area that must not be treated lightly.

He was speaking at a meeting held on Monday among various education stakeholders.

Urging parents and guardians to make the necessary arrangements when dropping off and picking up their children, Mr Mottley said the safety of both teachers and students cannot be compromised.

Speaking to News Power Now, Mr Doodai said that while teachers may come in earlier and stay after school, the situation has been getting progressively worse.

He said that the Education Ministry has referred to law stating that teachers and principals have a duty of care for students, however he claimed the law would be unfair to teaching professionals if there was no cut off time.