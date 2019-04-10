Executive member of the Greater Tunapuna Chamber, Jai Leladharsingh, says he is pleased to see both the Government and the Opposition support the Bill.

He made the remark during an interview with News Power Now on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chamber official said while he welcomes the cooperation displayed by both sides, his concern on the bill is where it conflicts with human rights, privacy rights and property rights as enshrined in the constitution.

Mr. Leladharsingh is hoping that the level of maturity shown by both sides will be seen in other aspects of activity in the parliament when it comes to the country’s development.