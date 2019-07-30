Member of Parliament for Tunapuna, Esmond Forde says he is awaiting funding to fix the flooding situation in his constituency.

Mr. Forde speaking with News Power Now on Monday afternoon, after a heavy downpour of rain, said several areas in Tunapuna including the market were flooded with water.

This, he says, happens due to poor drainage which he has already spoken to the corporation’s engineers about.

When asked if businesses were affected by the flood waters, Mr. Forde said no one was affected.