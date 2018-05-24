Two Arrested at Windy Hill, Arouca for ABM Fraud.

Two men, charged with the fraudulent use of ABM cards, were expected to appear before a Port -of -Spain Magistrate today, to answer the charges.

27-year- old Jamal Ealie, a welder, of Samaroo Village, Arima, and 21-year -old Marcus Mathison, of Tenth Street, Beetham Gardens, were arrested by officers of the Northern Division Task Force while on mobile patrol, on Sunday.

The officers were driving along Windy Hill, Arouca, when they had cause to stop and search a white Nissan Tiida motor vehicle, with two male occupants.

The search resulted in officers discovering a pouch containing three RBC debit cards, several ABM withdrawal slips and deposit envelopes as well as a quantity of cash.

Suspicious of the items found, the officers detained the men and conveyed them to the Arouca Police Station, where the Fraud Squad was notified.

An investigation was subsequently launched by Acting Senior Superintendent Totaram Dookie and supervised by ASP Kent Ghisyawan, of the Fraud Squad, which led to the men being jointly charged for obtaining the sum ofeight thousand nine hundred dollars without the consent of the account holders and possession of ABM cards without the consent of the account holders.

Acting Corporal Aaron Ramdial, of the Fraud Squad, laid the charges on Wednesday.

