Two men were arrested and detained by police after a shooting, which left one man injured in Arima.

According to updates from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the men were arrested mere minutes after a drive-by shooting which took place in the La Horquetta area on January 5, 2019.

Police were told the victims were standing in front of their home when a black Hyundai Elantra with two male occupants drove along the street and opened fire at them.

Officers attached to the Northern Division Task Force intercepted the vehicle and arrested both suspects. A search of the vehicle revealed one Taurus pistol loaded with a magazine containing three rounds of 40-calibre ammunition.

One of the victims was injured and taken to the hospital, while the other was unharmed.

Investigations are ongoing.