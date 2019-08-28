Public Relations Officer of the People’s National Movement Women’s League, Lisa Morris Julian, says while she would like to see more women involved in the politics of the party she understands that the guideline adopted is based on the individual’s ability to perform in the position.

She made the comment during an interview done with News Power’s Gregory Mc Burnie, which was aired on the State of the Nation Programme on Wednesday afternoon.

The interview focused on gender and ethnic diversity.

Mrs. Morris Julian who is also the Mayor of Arima said she appreciates how the PNM places emphasis on training opportunities for women in the party.

Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer of the United National Congress, Anita Haynes, said the UNC has been maintaining that the only way to get proper representation would be to have a diverse group of people at the decision making helm.

Ms. Haynes said the UNC continues to focus on making the party attractive for individuals to get involved.